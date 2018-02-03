 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


NZ Sevens remain unbeaten in Hamilton after edging Argentina in final pool match

share

Source:

NZN

A last-minute try to All Blacks Sevens speedster Joe Ravouvou has handed a sub-par All Blacks Sevens side a 17-12 victory over Argentina and guaranteed them top spot in their Hamilton Sevens pool.

New Zealand's Regan Ware. Day 1, HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 3 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand's Regan Ware in action against France on day one of the Hamilton Sevens.

Source: Photosport

It was all looking a bit grim for the Kiwis heading into the dying moments of their Waikato showdown until Ravouvou broke down the right to crash over.

They had been trailing 12-5 after first-half Luciano Gonzalez and Felipe del Mestre tries handed a valiant Argentinian side the ascendancy.

But tries to Vilimoni Koroi and Ravouvou turned it around late on.

Undefeated across Saturday's pool play, the All Blacks Sevens will now go on to face England in Sunday's quarter-final after the latter's loss to South Africa.

It was a solid day for Clark Laidlaw's troops.

In Saturday's earlier matches, the Kiwis demolished France 52-7, while a Koroi playmaking masterclass guided them to a 24-5 win over Scotland.

The Otago-based teen was in stunning form against the Scots, setting up first-half tries to Tim Mikkelson and captain Scott Curry before scoring his own.

Scotland eventually beat out Argentina and France to a quarter-final berth via head-to-head after all three sides finished pool play on five points.

They'll play the fearsome Blitzbokke, who made light work of the English in Pool B's afternoon crunch match with a 28-7 triumph.

Elsewhere, Australia failed to secure top spot in Pool A after going down 26-15 in a winner-takes-all clash with Olympic gold medallists Fiji.

In a seesawing clash, the two sides traded tries until Fiji pulled away in the second half with a long-range Jasa Veremalua effort and an Eroni Sau clincher.

They'll go on to face Pacific neighbours Samoa in Sunday's quarter-finals, while the Sydney Sevens-winning Australians will take on Kenya.

SUNDAY'S HAMILTON SEVENS QUARTER-FINALS:

- Fiji vs Samoa

- South Africa vs Scotland

- New Zealand vs England

- Kenya vs Australia

Related

Sevens

Commonwealth Games

00:15
The 18-year-old left defenders clutching at air helping his side to a 24-5 win in Hamilton.

Etene Nanai-Seturo sparks great team try with dazzling footwork as NZ Sevens cruise to victory over Scotland
00:15
The 18-year-old was rampant in NZ's 52-7 victory over France.

Teen sensation Etene Nanai-Seturo shines as NZ Sevens off to flier in Hamilton after annihilating France

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Kane Williamson bats against Pakistan

LIVE: Australia on top over Black Caps as Blundell is dismissed, NZ on the ropes in T20 tri-series opener

00:15
2
The 18-year-old left defenders clutching at air helping his side to a 24-5 win in Hamilton.

Etene Nanai-Seturo sparks great team try with dazzling footwork as NZ Sevens cruise to victory over Scotland

00:40
3
Randall Margraves had to be restrained after charging at his daughters' abuser.

Watch: The moment victims' father tries to attack disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

00:37
4
Ben Smith of the Highlanders looks on during the warm up injured prior to the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Crusaders, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 4th March 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

Highlanders coach reveals Ben Smith's new nickname: 'The boys are calling him Lloyd'

00:15
5
The 18-year-old was rampant in NZ's 52-7 victory over France.

Teen sensation Etene Nanai-Seturo shines as NZ Sevens off to flier in Hamilton after annihilating France


02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 