NZ Sevens remain unbeaten in Hamilton after edging Argentina in final pool match

A last-minute try to All Blacks Sevens speedster Joe Ravouvou has handed a sub-par All Blacks Sevens side a 17-12 victory over Argentina and guaranteed them top spot in their Hamilton Sevens pool.

New Zealand's Regan Ware in action against France on day one of the Hamilton Sevens. Source: Photosport

It was all looking a bit grim for the Kiwis heading into the dying moments of their Waikato showdown until Ravouvou broke down the right to crash over.

They had been trailing 12-5 after first-half Luciano Gonzalez and Felipe del Mestre tries handed a valiant Argentinian side the ascendancy.

But tries to Vilimoni Koroi and Ravouvou turned it around late on.

Undefeated across Saturday's pool play, the All Blacks Sevens will now go on to face England in Sunday's quarter-final after the latter's loss to South Africa.

It was a solid day for Clark Laidlaw's troops.

In Saturday's earlier matches, the Kiwis demolished France 52-7, while a Koroi playmaking masterclass guided them to a 24-5 win over Scotland.

The Otago-based teen was in stunning form against the Scots, setting up first-half tries to Tim Mikkelson and captain Scott Curry before scoring his own.

Scotland eventually beat out Argentina and France to a quarter-final berth via head-to-head after all three sides finished pool play on five points.

They'll play the fearsome Blitzbokke, who made light work of the English in Pool B's afternoon crunch match with a 28-7 triumph.

Elsewhere, Australia failed to secure top spot in Pool A after going down 26-15 in a winner-takes-all clash with Olympic gold medallists Fiji.

In a seesawing clash, the two sides traded tries until Fiji pulled away in the second half with a long-range Jasa Veremalua effort and an Eroni Sau clincher.

They'll go on to face Pacific neighbours Samoa in Sunday's quarter-finals, while the Sydney Sevens-winning Australians will take on Kenya.

SUNDAY'S HAMILTON SEVENS QUARTER-FINALS:

- Fiji vs Samoa

- South Africa vs Scotland

- New Zealand vs England