NZ sailors Maloney, Meech capsize in first Olympic race

Kiwi sailors Alex Maloney and Molly Meech have started their Olympic campaign in rough waters after capsizing in the opening race and getting disqualified in the second race in Enoshima this afternoon.

Maloney and Meech started race 1 strong to lead at the first mark, but dropped back to sit fourth midway through.

On their way to the fourth mark disaster struck, as a gust of wind caught the pair out and resulted in their boat going over, forcing them to abandon ship and recover it once it went over.

The pair did just that, doing their best to recover as best they could and managed to finish 16th in the 21-boat regatta, two minutes and 49 seconds behind winners Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey of Great Britain.

Alex Maloney and Molly Meech of Team New Zealand capsize during the Women's Skiff - 49er FX class race 1 on day four of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Source: Getty

The result isn't the end of the world for the Rio silver medallists with it being just one of 12 races in their regatta before the medal race later in the week.

Meech and Maloney didn't have long to dwell on the error either with their second and final race of the day beginning shortly after.