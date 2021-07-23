NZ rowers off to decent start in Tokyo as Parry qualifies

New Zealand's rowing campaign at this year's Tokyo Olympics has gotten off to a positive start with Jordan Parry qualifying for the quarter-finals of the men's single sculls this morning.

Parry finished second in his heat at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, clocking a time of 7:04.45 to finish 4.96 seconds behind heat winner Stefanos Ntouskos from Greece.

Ntoushos developed an early lead in the first 500 metres of the race with Peru's Alvaro Torres Masias given Parry a run for money, pushing the Kiwi back to third at the first mark.

Torres Masias continued to stick with Parry for the next 1000 metres; the two neck-and-neck at both the 1000m and 1500m marks while Ntouskos had managed to extend his lead.

Parry had a strong finish though, closing some of the gap on the Greek rower while the Peruvian faded to third a further three seconds back from Parry.

Jordan Parry of Team New Zealand competes during the Men’s Single Sculls Heat 2 on Day 0 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway. Source: Getty

The 25-year-old Kiwi said after the race he was just stoked to be on the water.

"It's been a long time coming, we were just ready for something rusty to start with," Parry said.

"I was pretty happy with just getting this one under the belt, [securing the quarter-final spot] and just working from here."