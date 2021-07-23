NZ rowers off to decent start in Tokyo as Parry qualifies

New Zealand's rowing campaign at this year's Tokyo Olympics has gotten off to a positive start with Jordan Parry qualifying for the quarter-finals of the men's single sculls this morning.
Parry finished second in his heat at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, clocking a time of 7:04.45 to finish 4.96 seconds behind heat winner Stefanos Ntouskos from Greece.
Ntoushos developed an early lead in the first 500 metres of the race with Peru's Alvaro Torres Masias given Parry a run for money, pushing the Kiwi back to third at the first mark.
Torres Masias continued to stick with Parry for the next 1000 metres; the two neck-and-neck at both the 1000m and 1500m marks while Ntouskos had managed to extend his lead.
Parry had a strong finish though, closing some of the gap on the Greek rower while the Peruvian faded to third a further three seconds back from Parry.
The 25-year-old Kiwi said after the race he was just stoked to be on the water.
"It's been a long time coming, we were just ready for something rusty to start with," Parry said.
"I was pretty happy with just getting this one under the belt, [securing the quarter-final spot] and just working from here."
Parry was the first of five Kiwi boats in action today with heats for the women's single sculls, men's double sculls, women's double sculls and women's quads still to come this afternoon.