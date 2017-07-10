NZ rowers bay six gold medals in dominant display at World Cup regatta in Switzerland

New Zealand have eclipsed their rivals at another World Cup rowing regatta, snaring six gold medals and one silver in Switzerland.

Having bagged five golds and silver at the World Cup in Poznan, Poland last month, the in-form Kiwis went one better at the Rotsee lake in Lucerne.

In an emphatic final hit-out ahead of the world championships in Florida in September, nearly all nine New Zealand crews thrived on the final day.

They were led once again by rookie single sculler Robbie Manson, who blitzed far more experienced rivals for a second-straight regatta.

Manson, 27, thundered into the lead at the halfway point and powered on to win by two lengths from Olympic finalist Angel Fournier-Rodriguez of Cuba.

New Zealand's two-crew boats all triumphed - in the men's and women's pairs and double sculls - while a sixth gold went to the lightweight women's double sculls.

The women's eight clinched silver, behind Romania.

Men's double sculler John Storey and Chris Harris backed up their win at Poznan, holding out a strong late surge from Polish rivals.

Brooke Donoghue and Olivia Loe were more dominant in the women's equivalent, winning comfortably from a French boat.

Jamie Hunter and Tom Murray also blitzed a men's pair field which included Olympic double sculls champions Martin and Veltn Sinkovic of Croatia, who settled for second.

"The idea was to race the race we wanted to," Murray said.

"It got quite hard at the end when the Sinkovich's started sneaking up but we just stuck to it and it worked out for us in the end. We couldn't be happier."

Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler were comfortable women's pair winners although, like Manson, they couldn't go under the world-best time they set in Poznan.