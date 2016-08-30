NZ pole vaulting receiving coaching boost after stellar year of growth

New Zealand's leading pole vaulters will have boosted coaching support following the Olympic deeds of Eliza McCartney.

Athletics NZ high performance boss Scott Goodman says pole vault's stocks have climbed since McCartney, now 20, won bronze at the Rio Games in August.

Her coach, Jeremy McColl, has overseen rapid improvements among other young pole vaulters, prompting ANZ to seek an assistant coach to work with him.

Goodman says that would allow McColl to travel overseas with his leading lights as well as expand the size of his training group.

He told the ANZ website an assistant to Christchurch-based throwing coach Dale Stevenson is being sought for similar reasons.

Stevenson coaches world indoor shot put champion and Olympic bronze medallist Tom Walsh along with other rising prospects.

Goodman says throws remains a priority for ANZ, followed by distance running and pole vaulting.

Athletics received a sizeable funding injection and was promoted to tier one funding status in the latest round of annual High Performance Sport NZ investment.