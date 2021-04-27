NZ Olympic team want public to come up with name for 12-metre long skateboard

The 2021 NZ Olympic team is rolling out a campaign to ramp up support - in the form of a giant skateboard.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The New Zealand Olympics Committee is travelling around the country in May with a 12-metre long, 800kg skateboard which they’re hoping to get a name for from the public.

They are also hoping it will make the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest fully operational skateboard in the world.

Kiwi boardsailing Olympic legend Barbara Kendall is lending her support to the campaign.

“The skateboard is really to reflect where the Olympics are going with new sports, with skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

“The skateboard is going around the country to get everyone involved, and the naming competition which will be open until next week.”

Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells came up with the name Doris for the giant skateboard.