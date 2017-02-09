 

NZ Olympic hero Lisa Carrington claims top prize at Halberg Awards

Olympic canoeing gold medallist Lisa Carrington has capped a superb 12 months by receiving the Supreme Halberg award for her efforts in Rio.

The 27-year-old snared Olympic gold in the women's 200m K-1 Sprint in Rio, as well as a bronze in the 500m event.

The Olympic champion claimed her first Supreme Halberg at the sixth time of asking.
The medal haul follows several years at the top of her craft, having won four straight world championships in the 200m K-1 Sprint.

The Tauranga native had earlier secured the New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year award ahead of golfer Lydia Ko, slalom canoeist Luuka Jones and shot putter Dame Valerie Adams.

The evening was a stellar one for Carrington, with mentor Gordon Walker also snaring 2016 Coach of the Year.

"He works incredibly hard to allow me to get where I want to go," Carrington said.

"Looking at the trophy and the names on the trophy is amazing, and it's great to be a part of that history, it makes the prestige all the more."

In the men's category, fellow Rio gold-medallist Mahe Drysdale earned a fifth Sportsman of the Year title for his triumph in the Rio single scull.

Drysdale, 38, won his gold by less than a hundredth of a second in a photo- finish over Croatian rival Damir Martin.

Last night he beat world heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker, shot putter Tom Walsh and middle-distance runner Nick Willis, who won Rio bronze, for the award.

Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.
"It was very special to be involved in the closest Olympic rowing race in history," Drysdale said.

"When you come out on top of that, it does add something to it, and it's something I'll look back fondly on for the rest of my life."

Elsewhere, Paralympic gold-medallist Liam Malone picked up the Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award for his pair of golds in the T44 200m and 400m Rio events.

Fellow Paralympian Sophie Pascoe also earned a Sport NZ Leadership Award for her career achievements in the pool, winning a record 15 medals, including nine gold.

Her Rio haul pushed her across the line as the best Kiwi Paralympian of all time, and she said the Leadership Award was one of her highest honours.

"To know I can inspire so many people just through what I do is very humbling," Pascoe said.

"There's not a day where I haven't given 100 per cent."

Sailing champions Peter Burling and Blake Tuke snared Team of the Year for their Rio 49er men's skiff win, while cyclist Campbell Stewart won the Emerging Talent Award.

Ex-New Zealand rugby league skipper Ruben Wiki and sprinter Don Jowett, meanwhile, were inducted into the NZ Sports Hall of Fame.

