NZ Olympic cycling representative Olivia Podmore dies aged 24

Cyclist Olivia Podmore, who represented New Zealand at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has died today aged 24.

Olivia Podmore. Source: Photosport

Her family confirmed the news in a social media tribute after she had uploaded a concerning Instagram post this afternoon, which has since been taken down.

In the post, Podmore, who didn't go to the Tokyo Olympics, detailed the pressures of competing at the highest level.

"Sport is an amazing outlet for so many people, it’s a struggle, it’s a fight but it’s so joyous," she wrote.

"The feeling when you win is unlike any other, but the feeling when you lose, when you don’t get selected even when you qualify, when your injured, when you don’t meet society’s expectations such a owning a house, marriage, kids all because your trying to give everything to your sport is also unlike any other."

Podmore competed with Natasha Hansen in the team sprint event at the Rio Olympics.

In a statement tonight, Cycling New Zealand says its riders and staff "are deeply saddened with the loss of one of our young cyclists".

"Olivia was a much loved and respected rider in our Cycling New Zealand squad," the statement read.

"At this time we are providing support to our staff and riders, the cycling community and those that were close to Olivia. Cycling New Zealand extend our deepest sympathies to Olivia’s family at this time and we ask that media respect the privacy of Olivia’s family, friends and our riders."