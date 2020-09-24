TODAY |

NZ Olympic Committee boss says Kiwi athletes may decide against going to Tokyo games

Source: 

New Zealand Olympic Committee boss Kereyn Smith says she understands that some New Zealand athletes may chose not to go to Tokyo, even if this year's Games go ahead.

Two people wear masks as they visit the newly opened Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

Scheduled for July and August, the event was coming under an increasing large cloud as Japan continued to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New Zealand delegation was expected to be around 450 people, including more than 200 athletes, and Smith said they would all have a decision to make.

"There's a lot of people who have to consider their position.

"Can it fit into their life? Do they feel safe? Are their family comfortable that they should be doing that? Can they be away that long? Because we also have a period of time we need to be on the ground before the Games start.

"It's a big, big commitment."

That decision would only be necessary if the Tokyo Olympics went ahead as planned.

Reports out of Japan indicated the ongoing struggle with Covid-19 meant the event could be on the brink of cancellation.

The International Olympic Committee have denied the claims and while Smith said they understood why there was speculation, the NZOC was moving forward as if the Games were definitely going ahead.

"We can't spend a lot of time thinking about cancellation because there's no real benefit to our athletes about that.

"Our job is to help athletes prepare for the Games, and those Games are on until they are not on.

"The only sources of communication that matter for us are from the Tokyo Organising Committee, the Japanese government and the IOC."

www.rnz.co.nz

Other Sport
Olympics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
American Magic show off rapid repair work following Prada Cup capsize, and note of thanks to those who helped
2
Matthew Wade dropped from Aussie Test side to join T20 squad for New Zealand tour
3
After calling Novak Djokovic a 'tool' last week, Nick Kyrgios follows up with LeBron James comparison
4
Canterbury touch player 'modern day Peter Pan' after rep selection at age 74
5
Covid-19 vaccinations for Olympic athletes start amid uncertainly over whether Tokyo games will go ahead
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
05:58

Bloomfield says it's possible 'we may never know' how Northland woman got Covid-19

Covid-19 vaccinations for Olympic athletes start amid uncertainly over whether Tokyo games will go ahead

New Zealanders could face even longer wait for full trans-Tasman travel bubble

Uncertainty over Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine's arrival, as health staff learn to administer jab