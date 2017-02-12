NZ Olympic athletes Tom Walsh and Eliza McCartney break meet records

Olympic bronze medallists Tom Walsh and Eliza McCartney have broken meet records in their opening hit-out of the domestic season.

Tom Walsh Source: Photosport

Walsh and McCartney were both in promising form at the Porritt Classic in Hamilton which leads into higher-profile events on home soil.

Walsh heaved a best shot put distance of 20.70m in his competition since winning the Diamond League title last September.

The 24-year-old cleared the world championships qualifying distance three times and suggested he will be ready for the showdown with Olympic Ryan Crouser of the United States in Auckland this month.

McCartney produced a comfortable clearance of 4.40m to beat Melina Hamilton's former pole vault meet record.

New Zealand's Eliza McCartney competes during the Women's pole volt at Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Source: Photosport

The height was 40cm below her medal-winning performance in Rio last August.

Another highlight on Saturday was Joshua Hawkins breaking the New Zealand resident record in the 110m hurdles.