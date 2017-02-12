 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


NZ Olympic athletes Tom Walsh and Eliza McCartney break meet records

share

Source:

NZN

Olympic bronze medallists Tom Walsh and Eliza McCartney have broken meet records in their opening hit-out of the domestic season.

Tom Walsh

Source: Photosport

Walsh and McCartney were both in promising form at the Porritt Classic in Hamilton which leads into higher-profile events on home soil.

Walsh heaved a best shot put distance of 20.70m in his competition since winning the Diamond League title last September.

The 24-year-old cleared the world championships qualifying distance three times and suggested he will be ready for the showdown with Olympic Ryan Crouser of the United States in Auckland this month.

McCartney produced a comfortable clearance of 4.40m to beat Melina Hamilton's former pole vault meet record.

New Zealand's Eliza McCartney competes during the Women's pole volt at Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Olympics on Friday the 19th of August 2016. © Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

New Zealand's Eliza McCartney competes during the Women's pole volt at Olympic Stadium at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Source: Photosport

The height was 40cm below her medal-winning performance in Rio last August.

Another highlight on Saturday was Joshua Hawkins breaking the New Zealand resident record in the 110m hurdles.

Hawkins clocked 13.98 seconds to eclipse the 12-year-old record of 14.05sec held by James Mortimer.

Related

Athletics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Sione Lauaki.

NZ rugby greats heartbroken over death of former All Black flanker Sione Lauaki


00:29
2
The NZ slugger hit a massive home run to guide his team to a 8-6 win over Argentina.

Watch: Black Sox hero Isaac Fletcher smashes huge homerun to cement NZ's final spot

00:30
3
Wales made a horrible mistake not kicking the ball to touch with Elliot Daley sprinting down the left flank to score.

Watch: Ben Te'o sparks England late comeback against Wales to remain unbeaten in Six Nations

00:21
4
Samoa fought back from 14-0 down to seal a 27-14 win over the Blues at Suncorp Stadium.

Video: Upset of the tournament! The moment Samoa seal Tens win over the Blues

00:29
5
Mane scored two goals inside two first-half minutes as Liverpool ended their winless start to 2017 by beating title-chasing Tottenham 2-0.

Sadio Mane ends Liverpool's winless 2017 start with stunning double against Tottenham

00:27
Mehpara Khan and her two friends went to use public toilets in Huntly, when a woman started abusing them.

Watch: 'You don't have the right to be here, you Muslim' - woman's disgusting racist attack on women wearing hijabs in Huntly

Mehpara Khan and her two friends were in Huntly yesterday when a woman started hurling abuse at them.

00:43
Seventeen whales stranded at Golden Bay overnight and these selfless helpers are doing what they can to save them, but they need help.

Hundreds form human chain to stop pod coming in to Golden Bay beach, stranded whales refloated

All 17 of the stranded whales near Farewell Spit have been refloated as the tide flowed in.

01:09
The Farewell Spit rescue efforts wrap up tonight as it's too dangerous for volunteers as the tide rises rapidly.

'You played a part in history' - volunteers at Farewell Spit thanked for role in saving whales

Hundreds of volunteers stood in neck-deep water, forming a human chain this morning to stop whales getting too close to shore.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ