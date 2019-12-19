NZ Olympic athletes go digital as coronavirus wipes out school visits

Kiwi kids will still have a chance to meet some of their sporting heroes, with the NZOC's Olmpic Ambassador Programme shifting online.

Lisa Carrington in action in Rio. Source: Photosport

With the programme usually seeing Kiwi Olympians visit schools across New Zealand, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced those plans online.

The NZOC have instead worked with Kiwi athletes to put together interactive presentations, allowing kids to get up close and personal from the comfort of their own homes.

"Our ambassadors normally visit around 40,000 Kiwi school kids in person each year," NZOC education manager Rob Page says.

"They tell the children stories about their careers and they run activities which inspire the kids to chase their dreams and live healthy active lifestyles.

"The visits are hugely beneficial for the children and the schools love them, so we're working with our athletes to move the presentations online and make them available to children's parents through our Facebook page."