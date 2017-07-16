NZ motocross rider Levi Sherwood wins gold at X-Games landing insane double backflip manoeuvre

New Zealand freestyle motocross rider Levi Sherwood has finally claimed an X Games gold medal.

The owner of three silver medals from previous Games, Sherwood powered to an emphatic victory in the freestyle class at the latest edition in Minneapolis.

Despite stalling his bike in his first run, 25-year-old Sherwood went on to become the first Kiwi gold medallist in the discipline at an X Games.

His final jump secured victory, scoring 92.33 points after landing a no-handed double backflip.

Levi Sherwood of New Zealand competes during Red Bull X Fighter in Madrid, Spain. Source: Getty