NZ men's team pursuit third in qualifying as Australia crash out

New Zealand's men's pursuit team have finished third in qualifying and will have a chance to ride in the gold medal race later this week.
The team of Aaron Gate, Campbell Stewart, Regan Gough and Jordan Kerby rode strongly in their first race at the Tokyo Olympics, threatening to break the Olympic record set by Italy earlier in the qualifying round.
They just missed it, finishing 0.184 behind the Italians with a time of 3:46.079, but it was still good enough for a third place.
World record holders Denmark took the Olympic record off Italy later in the qualifying round, posting 3:45.014.
There was high drama later on as Australian rider Alexander Porter crashed to the velodrome floor when his handlebars inexplicably snapped. The riders stopped their race immediately. It is unknown at this stage whether they will have another shot at setting a qualifying time.
Even if Australia get to ride and set a faster time than New Zealand, the Kiwis will still be in the top four qualifiers and therefore will have a chance to ride in the medal races.
WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focussed on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.