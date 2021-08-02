NZ men's team pursuit third in qualifying as Australia crash out

New Zealand's men's pursuit team have finished third in qualifying and will have a chance to ride in the gold medal race later this week.

New Zealand's men's team pursuit compete in qualifying at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

The team of Aaron Gate, Campbell Stewart, Regan Gough and Jordan Kerby rode strongly in their first race at the Tokyo Olympics, threatening to break the Olympic record set by Italy earlier in the qualifying round.

They just missed it, finishing 0.184 behind the Italians with a time of 3:46.079, but it was still good enough for a third place.

World record holders Denmark took the Olympic record off Italy later in the qualifying round, posting 3:45.014.

There was high drama later on as Australian rider Alexander Porter crashed to the velodrome floor when his handlebars inexplicably snapped. The riders stopped their race immediately. It is unknown at this stage whether they will have another shot at setting a qualifying time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Even if Australia get to ride and set a faster time than New Zealand, the Kiwis will still be in the top four qualifiers and therefore will have a chance to ride in the medal races.