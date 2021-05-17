TODAY |

NZ men's rowing eight qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand’s men’s rowing eight have qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The team won the men’s A final at the Olympic qualifying regatta in Switzerland. Source: Breakfast

The team won the men’s A final at the Olympic qualifying regatta in Switzerland overnight.

New Zealand held off Romania and China to win by just over a second.

"I’d say at the moment we’re in the pack, we’re probably in amongst half a dozen crews vying for medals at the Olympic Games and over the next six weeks we have to do something to get ourselves edging ahead of that pack," rower Hamish Bond says.

The men's eight will return to New Zealand to prepare for the Olympics.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
Chloe Swarbrick proposes end to 'glamorisation' of alcohol in New Zealand sport
2
Goalkeeper clinches win for Liverpool with sensational 95th minute winner
3
Phoenix's Israeli striker Tomer Hemed uses flag, kippah during goal celebrations
4
Richie McCaw urges NZR to take blinkers off and consider Silver Lake alternative
5
Former triathlete describes how the end of his career after shock diagnosis started a new journey of healing
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Japan expands Covid emergency but PM remains determined to host Olympics
01:52

Rookie Kiwi paddler shocks opponents at Paralympic qualifier

Dunedin man completes incredible nonstop 600km cross-country run for charity
01:59

Sailing duo await final call on Olympic selection following ongoing battle