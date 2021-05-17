NZ men's rowing eight qualify for Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand’s men’s rowing eight have qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The team won the men’s A final at the Olympic qualifying regatta in Switzerland overnight.

New Zealand held off Romania and China to win by just over a second.

"I’d say at the moment we’re in the pack, we’re probably in amongst half a dozen crews vying for medals at the Olympic Games and over the next six weeks we have to do something to get ourselves edging ahead of that pack," rower Hamish Bond says.