NZ men's pursuit team lose bronze after disastrous crash

Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand men's team pursuit have suffered a disaster in their bronze medal race against Australia, losing one of their riders in a crash before losing.

Leading with less than half the race to go, a crash saw the Kiwis fall to Australia. Source: TVNZ

The crash occurred with New Zealand in the lead.

At the end, the Australians won by lapping New Zealand's third rider, only adding to the embarrassment.

New Zealand's men's team pursuit compete in qualifying at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

The Kiwis had been unlucky not to be riding for gold, having just been edged at the line in the semifinals by Italy, who broke the world record.

