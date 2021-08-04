NZ men's pursuit team lose bronze after disastrous crash

The New Zealand men's team pursuit have suffered a disaster in their bronze medal race against Australia, losing one of their riders in a crash before losing.

The crash occurred with New Zealand in the lead.

At the end, the Australians won by lapping New Zealand's third rider, only adding to the embarrassment.

New Zealand's men's team pursuit compete in qualifying at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

The Kiwis had been unlucky not to be riding for gold, having just been edged at the line in the semifinals by Italy, who broke the world record.