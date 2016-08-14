NZ to host leg of track cycling World Cup in 2019

New Zealand will host a leg of the track cycling World Cup in Cambridge in 2019, for what will be the first time in four years.

New Zealand compete during the Women's team pursuit. Source: Photosport

The Avantidrome event will be held in mid-January of next year as just one of two southern hemisphere World Cup events in 2019, alongside Hong Kong.

Cycling New Zealand chief Andrew Matheson hoped for a similarly successful event as in 2015, with an expected 550 participants to converge on the Waikato.

He also said it'd help Kiwi riders ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.