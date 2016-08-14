 

NZ to host leg of track cycling World Cup in 2019

New Zealand will host a leg of the track cycling World Cup in Cambridge in 2019, for what will be the first time in four years.

The Avantidrome event will be held in mid-January of next year as just one of two southern hemisphere World Cup events in 2019, alongside Hong Kong.

Cycling New Zealand chief Andrew Matheson hoped for a similarly successful event as in 2015, with an expected 550 participants to converge on the Waikato.

He also said it'd help Kiwi riders ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"For our elite riders, it's a rare chance to take on their biggest rivals in front of a home crowd, which will no doubt drive some impressive performances and exciting racing as we saw in 2015," Matheson said.

