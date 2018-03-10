NZ hammer thrower Julia Ratcliffe makes special return from injury to claim fourth national title

Hammer thrower Julia Ratcliffe is working her way back to top form at the right time, recording a season-best 68.39m in winning her fourth title at the national athletics championships in Hamilton.

She backed up her fifth-round winning effort with four other throws over 64m, as she returns from injury and zeros in on next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Ratcliffe, 24, won silver four years ago in Glasgow and is showing encouraging form after a troublesome collarbone joint forced her to take a seven-month break for rehabilitation.

She's shown steady improvement, reaching 67.12m in her first competition back two weeks ago, then recording 67.87m a week later before Saturday's 68.39m.

Olympian Angie Petty continued her busy nationals programme, collecting her seventh straight title over 800m with a solid 2min 02.67sec then running a personal best 400m two hours later for a third-placed 54.91.