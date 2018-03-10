 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


NZ hammer thrower Julia Ratcliffe makes special return from injury to claim fourth national title

share

Source:

NZN

Hammer thrower Julia Ratcliffe is working her way back to top form at the right time, recording a season-best 68.39m in winning her fourth title at the national athletics championships in Hamilton.

The 24-year-old recorded a season best of 68.39 metres to take out the women's hammer throw event in Hamilton.
Source: 1 NEWS

She backed up her fifth-round winning effort with four other throws over 64m, as she returns from injury and zeros in on next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Ratcliffe, 24, won silver four years ago in Glasgow and is showing encouraging form after a troublesome collarbone joint forced her to take a seven-month break for rehabilitation.

She's shown steady improvement, reaching 67.12m in her first competition back two weeks ago, then recording 67.87m a week later before Saturday's 68.39m.

Olympian Angie Petty continued her busy nationals programme, collecting her seventh straight title over 800m with a solid 2min 02.67sec then running a personal best 400m two hours later for a third-placed 54.91.

Petty is also scheduled to contest the 1500m on Sunday afternoon.

Related

Commonwealth Games

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Hurricanes have beaten the Crusaders 29-19 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Classy Hurricanes overpower injury-hit Crusaders, win riveting NZ derby Super Rugby battle

2
Solomone Kata of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Can the Warriors break Perth hoodoo against Rabbitohs in NRL's opening round?


00:30
3
The Hurricanes have beaten the Crusaders 29-19 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Watch: Explosive Jordie Barrett throws miracle no-look offload for sublime TJ Perenara try as Hurricanes stun Crusaders

02:01
4
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

00:15
5
Tongan star helps wooden-spoon favourite Wests Tigers sink the Roosters in final minutes.

NRL: Kiwi Tongan Tui Lolohea sinks Roosters with magical late sideline kick as crowd goes nuts

00:15
England defeated the Black Caps by seven wickets in Christchurch this afternoon to take out the ODI series 3-2

England march on to win ODI series decider against Black Caps after NZ collapse

England have taken out the ODI series against NZ with a seven wicket win at Hagley Oval in Christchurch this afternoon in the final ODI match.

03:39
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService

Those in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne are especially warned to keep up to date with the storm's track.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 