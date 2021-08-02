NZ eventing team finish fifth at Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand's eventing team have finished fifth in the team event at the Tokyo Olympics this evening, continuing the nation's proud history in equestrian.

New Zealand's Jesse Campbell, riding Diachello, competes during the equestrian eventing jumping at Equestrian Park in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Source: Associated Press

The team of Tim and Jonelle Price, and Jesse Campbell, put in a strong showjumping performance to finish with a total of 116.40 penalties.

New Zealand were just ten points ahead of Germany going into the jump of final Kiwi rider Tim Price. A weary Vitali knocked over three bars, giving Price 12 penalty points, putting the team in second with three riders to come.

France pushed the team to third with Australia and Great Britain still to jump. The Brits eventually took the gold, Australia silver, while France won bronze.

Despite the disappointment in the team event, all three Kiwis have qualified for the individual showjumping final later tonight.