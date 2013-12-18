 

NZ end disappointing track cycling world champs campaign on quiet note

New Zealand's disappointing campaign at the track cycling world championships has ended on a modest note in the Netherlands.

NZ men's team pursuit

Source: Photosport

Three late bids for medals all fell well short, leaving New Zealand to reflect on a meet in which they failed to meet expectations, securing a solitary bronze to Rushlee Buchanan in the women's omnium.

They didn't go close to adding to it on the fifth and final day on Sunday.

Dylan Kennett and Bradly Knipe were 13th and 20th fastest respectively in the men's 1000m time trial.

Kennett's time of 1 minute 01.474 seconds was three-quarters of a second outside the top-eight berth required to advance.

Dutch rider Jeffrey Hoogland secured gold to complete a successful meet for the hosts, pushing sprint champion Matthew Glaetzer of Australia into silver.

Kiwi madison hopefuls Regan Gough and Tom Sexton were among three combinations who failed to finish the race.

Natasha Hansen and Emma Cumming were eliminated in the keirin repechages, with Hansen going closest to advancing after placing second in her four-woman race.

Hansen and Cumming provided one of the Kiwi highlights earlier in the meet when they placed fifth in the women's team sprint.

Teenager Campbell Stewart also impressed with his fifth in the omnium.

A major disappointment was a sixth-placing for the men's sprint team of Sam Webster, Ethan Mitchell and Eddie Dawkins, who have dominated the event in recent years and were chasing a third successive gold.

