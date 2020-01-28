NZ divers to compete in sports most prestigious event, the World Series, for first time

For the first time ever New Zealand divers will compete at the sport's most prestigious competition - the World Series.

Liam Stone, Anton Down-Jenkins and Lizzie Cui will be the first Kiwis to compete at the mixed synchronised event.

“We often watch the World Series as sort of inspiration and just watching the top divers in the world, when we watch that we think how cool it would be to be a part of that and now we have that opportunity,” Stone said.

This event is the biggest in the sport outside of the Olympics and is something the Kiwi divers are honoured to compete in.

“As a comparison for Kiwis it’s sort of like putting on an All Blacks jersey and going to Eden Park,” Stone said.

Over a billion people around the planet watch the World Series.