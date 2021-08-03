NZ diver Down-Jenkins eighth in Olympic springboard final

New Zealand diver Anton Down-Jenkins has finished eighth in the men's 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Olympics tonight.

Anton Down-Jenkins competes in the 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

It was a great effort from the 21-year-old on his Olympic debut, massively exceeding expectations and giving him some great experience for the rest of his career.

The Wellingtonian began the final with an inward two-and-a-half somersault pike, earning him a score of 67.50.

He scored the same for his second dive, a back two-and-a-half somersault pike. That left him in eighth, 45 points outside the medal spots, with four dives to come.

A smooth third dive - a reverse two-and-a-half somersault pike - earnt him a score of 70.50. He continued to up his scores, pulling off a more difficult forward three-and-a-half somersault pike to give him a score of 74.40, which pushed him up to seventh with two dives to go.

But his forward two-and-a-half somersault pike with a twist on his fifth dive only scored 66.00. His final dive - a forward two-and-a-half somersault pike with two twists - scored 69.70, giving him a strong total of 415.60, good enough for eighth of 12 divers in the final.