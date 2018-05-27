 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


NZ champion kayaker Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Ryan win gold at Canoe Sprint World Cup

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Kiwi duo took out first place in the K2 500m final at Duisburg, Germany.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The 21-year-old cleared 4.85m at the Eugene, Oregon event.

Kiwi pole vault star Eliza McCartney finishes second at Diamond League in Oregon, records new personal best

00:15
2
Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 to win their third consecutive Champions League title.

Watch: Gareth Bale scores stunning bicycle kick goal to secure historic Champions League title for Real Madrid

00:15
3
The Brumbies defeated the Bulls 38-28 in Pretoria, snapping a five game losing streak.

Brumbies defeat Bulls with 14-men after hooker Folau Fainga'a is red-carded for head-butt

4
FILE - In this Thursday, March 1, 2018 file photo, newly-named Springbok rugby coach, Rassie Erasmus, at a news conference in Johannesburg. Erasmus has named 17 uncapped players in a huge 43-man squad for South Africa's June internationals against Wales and England. Erasmus has decided to try out a large number of untested players in his first squad selection, but also recalled a small group of experienced veterans who had been out of the frame after moving to overseas clubs. Those players are hooker Bismarck du Plessis, No. 8 Duane Vermeulen, utility back Frans Steyn and fullback Willie le Roux. (AP Photo, File)

New Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus selects 17 uncapped players

00:15
5
The Chiefs' first-five forced his way over in stunning style in Hamilton.

Watch: Damian McKenzie shows off superhuman strength to score against Waratahs

02:01
There is growing concern NZ companies still lack culpability for work-related deaths after Pike River and the CTV building collapse.

'Are you waiting for another disaster?' - Pressure mounts on Government to introduce corporate manslaughter law

A significant overhaul of the Crimes Act is expected late next year.

01:50
TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their band new children’s media platform

HEIHEI, the ad-free streaming platform aimed at Kiwi kids launches: 'a safe, online place where they can see themselves'

TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their brand new children’s media platform.

02:01
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Jacinda Ardern's candid interview on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'

Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.


The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Cancer patients face delays in treatment due to Middlemore Hospital staffing 'state of crisis', claim doctors in letter to Health Minister

The letter was sent on behalf of 13 department heads at the hospital.

Police searching for 'Good Samaritan' who drove elderly woman home after being injured by unknown man in Oamaru Countdown carpark

The woman in her 70's was knocked to the ground at 2.45pm yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 