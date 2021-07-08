NZ-built speed machine has UK debut after bumpy start

Quietly in the back blocks of Canterbury, Australian billionaire David Dicker has been building super fast cars.

This week one of them - the Rodin FZED - made its first appearance on a British race track with a Kiwi driver at the wheel.

Things didn’t initially go to plan at Donington Park though, despite hours of mechanical checks and work there was an early issue.

“Everything felt really, really good. The car felt nice, just a small throttle motor issue which means we can’t drive without fixing that,” said Kiwi F2 driver Liam Lawson.

“A little disappointed” he added.

It’s understandable, considering the car is meant to have top speeds of 300km/h, accelerating from 0 – 160kmph in five seconds.

But following some frantic fix-it work, the 19-year-old was finally let loose on the track and this time things were much smoother.

“I always remember this car as really fast but I didn’t realise until today how quick it is,” said Lawson.

After getting a taste for it's real power, Lawson admitted to 1 NEWS he tried to sneak some extra laps in but “didn’t want to get in trouble”.

Rodin has set up a base in the UK as they attempt to create a car that will rival modern Formula One cars.