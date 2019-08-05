NZ-bred pacer Shartin breaks world record with win in US

Canterbury-bred pacer Shartin has stunned racing fans in the US after setting a new world record at the famous Meadowlands Racetrack in New Jersey.

Shartin's one minute, 46 second mile was her 11th victory in a row and the fastest by a mare.

Christchurch breeder Grant Crabbe, who sold the horse three years ago, couldn't be happier.

“They said to me it’s like winning the Olympics and it probably is like I mean she’s the top of the heap, virtually unbeatable over there,” Crabbe said.