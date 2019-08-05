NZ-bred pacer Shartin breaks world record with win in US

Canterbury-bred pacer Shartin has stunned racing fans in the US after setting a new world record at the famous Meadowlands Racetrack in New Jersey.
Shartin's one minute, 46 second mile was her 11th victory in a row and the fastest by a mare.
Christchurch breeder Grant Crabbe, who sold the horse three years ago, couldn't be happier.
“They said to me it’s like winning the Olympics and it probably is like I mean she’s the top of the heap, virtually unbeatable over there,” Crabbe said.
Ironically Shartin has never raced in New Zealand, although her mother and brother are still under the care of Crabbe in Christchurch.