NZ-born UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker's broken thumb to keep him out of cage until February

Source:

AAP

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker's broken thumb will keep him out of the cage until at least February.

Robert Whittaker, right, kicks Yoel Romero in the face during their middleweight title mixed martial art bout at UFC 225, early Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Robert Whittaker kicks Yoel Romero.

Source: Associated Press

Auckland-born Whittaker had surgery on his thumb after returning to Sydney from his split decision win over Cuban Yoel Romero in Chicago last month, and said he was unable to start rehabilitation as his hand was still healing.

"I have to get to 100 per cent with my hand to start rehab ... and then I need to strengthen my hand back up to 100 per cent," he told ESPN.

