NZ BMXer Petch overcomes hard fall to reach Tokyo semis

Kiwi Rebecca Petch has shown plenty of grit to advance to the semi-finals after crashing in the opening heat of her Olympic campaign in the women's BMX.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Petch was sitting third halfway through the race when her attempt to round a bend on the Tokyo course went wrong, with the 23-year-old being flung forward over her handlebars.

The Kiwi rider was slow to get up from the incident but showed her fighting spirit and finished the race with a time of 2:01.322.

She was spotted walking around after the heat and later quashed any thoughts of a withdrawal from the second heat as she lined up once again to take on the course.

Rebecca Petch crashes in her first heat at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: 1 NEWS

Petch had a much cleaner run the second time around, finishing third in the race and giving herself a chance to qualify for tomorrow's semi-finals with a decent run in her final heat.