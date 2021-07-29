NZ BMXer Petch overcomes hard fall to reach Tokyo semis

Kiwi Rebecca Petch has shown plenty of grit to advance to the semi-finals after crashing in the opening heat of her Olympic campaign in the women's BMX.
Petch was sitting third halfway through the race when her attempt to round a bend on the Tokyo course went wrong, with the 23-year-old being flung forward over her handlebars.
The Kiwi rider was slow to get up from the incident but showed her fighting spirit and finished the race with a time of 2:01.322.
She was spotted walking around after the heat and later quashed any thoughts of a withdrawal from the second heat as she lined up once again to take on the course.
Petch had a much cleaner run the second time around, finishing third in the race and giving herself a chance to qualify for tomorrow's semi-finals with a decent run in her final heat.
She did just that 30 minutes later, finishing an impressive second to earn one of the 16 spots in tomorrow's do-or-die racing.