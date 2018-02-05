 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


NZ athletes to potentially deal with coldest-ever Winter Olympics

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Four days out from the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and experts are picking it could be the coldest Games on record.

Pyeongchang could take the record off the Norway Games in 1994 where temperatures reached -11 degrees.
Source: 1 NEWS

Nearly half of the New Zealand team has arrived at the base in South Korea.

The 2018 Games may be the coldest in history, the record currently belongs to the Norway Games in 1994 where it got down to minus 11 degrees.

On Monday morning Pyeongchang reached negative 18 degrees.

It presents a few challenges for the New Zealand advance team with the NZ chef de mission Peter Wardell saying one issue that needs to be addressed is that the stairwells need to be cleaned.

"It all immediately turned to ice so they then had to remove the ice which caused a few ructions and it was difficult walking up and down the stairs," said Wardell.

Eight of the 21 Kiwi athletes are now on the ground, settling into life in the athlete’s village.

Related

Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Brandon Graham made the play of the match ripping the ball from Brady's hands late in the fourth quarter.

New England Patriots' star Tom Brady makes unforgivable fumble, hands Eagles first Super Bowl title

00:30
2
The Eagles have been crowned 2018 Super Bowl champions after beating the Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis.

Watch: Ecstatic Philadelphia Eagles fans reduced to tears after first ever Super Bowl win

00:15
3
The Big Kiwi lost his cool in OKC's 108-104 loss to the LA Lakers.

Furious Steven Adams receives technical foul for arguing with ref after Russell Westbrook denied monster dunk

00:15
4
Johnny Reid’s swerve to reduce the impact prevented what could’ve been a horrific incident.

Watch: Kiwi driver lucky to walk away from high-speed crash at chaotic Bathurst


5
Fiji Bati player Taane Milne stopped by the Australian defence during the RLWC semi-final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, 24 November 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Fiji Bati players to boycott Tests over pay dispute after last year's RLWC

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:57
Ardern is the first female Prime Minister to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Watch: 'We must change' – Jacinda Ardern says the country must confront its issues in historic Waitangi address

Ms Ardern is the first female PM to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Brady's No.12 Patriots jersey disappeared moments after he guided his team to a historic comeback win over the Falcons last month.

Watch live as Patriots look to etch names in history books against Eagles at Super Bowl 52

Watch the match live and for free on TVNZ's Duke.

00:35
The Prime Minister says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

'Protest won't bother me' – Jacinda Ardern upbeat ahead of historic Waitangi address

The PM says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

00:36
Mike Daisley says people should be very cautious, as rivers in New Zealand can rise and flow very quickly.

'Wait it out' - caution urged after tragic drowning of teens in swollen West Auckland river

New Zealand rivers can rise fast, the Mountain Safety Council says, and even knee-deep water can prove deadly.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 