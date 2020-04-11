NRL boss Peter V'landys sues broadcaster for defamation over TV show he hasn't watched

ARL commission chairman and Racing NSW boss Peter V'landys hasn't seen the ABC program about cruelty to horses which he says defamed him, a judge has been told.

Peter V'Landy. Source: Photosport

But his barrister foreshadowed showing the footage to Mr V'landys when he gets into the witness box, so the judge can gauge his reaction and assess any damages for hurt feelings.

Mr V'landys is suing the national broadcaster and journalist Caro Meldrum-Hanna over a 7.30 program titled The Final Race.

The October 2019 broadcast exposed cruelty against former racehorses across Australia.

In his Federal Court statement of claim, Mr V'landys says he's been "greatly injured" and his business, personal and professional reputation has been brought into public disrepute, ridicule and contempt.

The ABC denies the program conveyed the claimed defamatory meanings.

At a case management hearing on Monday, the ABC's barrister Clarissa Amato questioned whether a person could be awarded aggravated damages when the material said to be defamatory has not been viewed.

"He is claiming damages for hurt feelings when he has never seen the program," she said.

But his barrister Bruce McClintock SC said Mr V'landys was "very, very well aware" of the program's content because of the number of people who raised it with him.

There would be "a degree of verisimilitude" in Justice Michael Wigney seeing his client's reaction when shown the footage in the witness box for the first time, he said.

In his statement of claim, Mr V'landys says the program implied he "callously permitted the wholesale slaughter of thoroughbred horses" and ignored the cruelty to which they were subjected in a Queensland abattoir.

He says the program implied he dishonestly asserted no racehorses were sent to knackeries for slaughter in NSW when he knew that to be untrue.

He contends the ABC failed to inform him of covert video from the facilities featured in the program.

"(The program) deprived the applicant of the opportunity to explain as was fact that Racing NSW has no jurisdiction over Queensland," his claim states.

Mr McClintock on Monday said the ABC "ambushed" his client.

"He repeatedly asked, in the course of the interview, what material they had showing the appalling treatment of racehorses," the barrister said.

"The journalist declined to show the video or to describe it.

"He was completely in the dark."

When the program was broadcast, his interview was played and showed Mr V'landys to be, "contrary to fact", a liar with a callous disregard for the horses, he said.

As well as questioning whether aggravated damages could be awarded if a person hadn't seen the program, Ms Amato asked whether they can apply to pre- publication conduct of which he was not aware.