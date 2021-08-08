Norwegian stuns world champ to claim 1500m gold in Tokyo

New Zealand runner Nick Willis was in awe as 20-year-old Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen surged past world champion Timothy Cheruiyot on the final bend to win the 1500m Olympic final in record time in Tokyo last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ingebrigtsen ran behind world champion Timothy Cheruiyot for most of the race before kicking late to win the gold medal in 3:28.32 seconds, beating the record of 3:31.65 set by Abel Kipsang of Kenya two days earlier in the heats.

Cheruiyot, who missed initial selection for the Olympics and was a late addition because another runner was cut from Kenya’s team, took silver in 3:29.01.

Josh Kerr of Britain won bronze. Kipsang placed fourth.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway celebrates winning the gold medal in the final of the men's 1500m at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Source: Associated Press

"Best 1500 race of all time," Willis, a two-time medallist in the event said on social media.

"There was never a point in the first 1405m when you knew who was going to win.