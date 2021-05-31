Northland swimmer smashes personal best in last ditch attempt to qualify for Tokyo

Northland swimmer Hayley McIntosh has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, thanks to a brilliant swim in her final shot at qualifying over the weekend.

Hayley McIntosh smashed her personal best to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

The 22-year-old smashed her personal best in the 1500m freestyle at a meet in Hamilton on Saturday night, to beat the qualifying time needed to make the squad for Tokyo.

It continues a wonderful year for McIntosh, who had set a personal best of 16:35.11 when she won the event at the national championships last month.

She still needed to shave over three seconds off her time at the final qualifying event in Hamilton, and did so with ease, clocking an impressive 16:28.96.

The Tokyo Games are the first to feature women in the 1500m event. Previous Olympics had only featured races up to 800m in the pool.

McIntosh is the sixth New Zealander to qualify for an individual event in Tokyo.