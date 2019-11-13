North Harbour Stadium given a baseball makeover ahead of new Auckland Tuatara season

The Auckland Tuatara are settling into their new home at one of the country's biggest rugby grounds, transforming North Harbour Stadium into a baseball ground for their upcoming sophomore season.

With the Tuatara's season over by January and North Harbour Stadium empty for most of the year, the Auckland baseball side have a new home for their upcoming campaign, albeit on a temporary basis.

"They said, 'Look, this is empty for a large portion of the year, why don't we put a baseball field in?''" CEO Regan Wood told 1 NEWS.

"But it's very temporary, so it's a 'put down the dirt, pick up the dirt' and away we go from there."

Last season the Tuatara played at the humble McLeod Park - making the move to the 25,000-seat-capacity North Harbour Stadium a major upgrade, even for visiting Australian sides.

"That ground last year was a beautiful ground but no one could find it, no one could park."

North Harbour Stadium's added capacity helping the side land some big names for their new season.

"The Texas Rangers have sent us five players," Regan added.

"There was no way they were going to send us five players if we weren't playing on a facility like this."

Auckland Council has also committed to the switch long term, with a 10-year agreement alongisde a $2 million redevelopment.