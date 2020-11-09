TODAY |

North Canterbury harness racing trainer finally gets first Cup Day after taking over 2018 champ

Jordan Oppert , 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

In less than 24 hours the biggest event on the harness racing calendar will go ahead at Christchurch’s Addington Raceway.

Regan Todd is heading to Addington with The Fixer. Source: 1 NEWS

For one North Canterbury trainer, Regan Todd, it’ll be his first Cup Day start.

In June this year he took over The Fixer, who previously won the cup in 2018 under the famous Purdon-Rasmussen stable.

“It’s one of those races you watch as a kid and go, 'Oh, I wouldn’t mind doing that one day,'" Todd said.

"So to finally get one. Yeah, it’s special.”

He’s been training The Fixer daily at Woodend Beach, where the stables back onto.

“It’s therapeutic for them, especially the ones that get sore feet.”

Whilst it’s been a bumpy road to the cup for The Fixer, Todd believes he’s in with a good shot.

“I’m not a bullish kind of person, but he won’t disgrace himself – he’s in a good space at the moment.”

The horse is just $5000 shy of winning $1,000,000 in its career.

Come time for racing at 5.35pm tomorrow, Todd will be hoping The Fixer keeps the cool, calm, composure he shows at Woodend Beach.

Other Sport
Christchurch and Canterbury
Jordan Oppert
Animals
