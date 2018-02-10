 

North and South Korea enter Winter Olympics as one

Source:

Associated Press

In an extraordinary moment that could hardly be fathomed one month ago, North and South Korea have entered the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium together.

The rival nations shared one flag in PyeongChang last night.
Source: Associated Press

The countries are cooperating for a series of conciliatory measures, including having their athletes parade together for the first time in 11 years at the opening ceremony last night.

The joyous group flew their flag, which was white with the blue Korean peninsula in the middle.

During the 2000s, the two countries' athletes marched together at the opening and closing ceremonies of several international sporting events, including the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The last time before yesterday was at the Asian Winter Games in China in 2007.

The two countries have also formed a joint women's hockey team, which consists of 23 South Koreans and 12 North Koreans.

North Korea has sent hundreds of people to Pyeongchang, including officials, athletes, artists, journalists and a 230-member cheering group. The games are also being attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister and other senior officials.

