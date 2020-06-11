TODAY |

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Source:  Associated Press

NASCAR today announced that a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Talladega.

NASCAR have banned the use of the Confederate flag from races Source: Getty

Wallace is the only full-time black driver in NASCAR’s elite Cup Series.

Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and properties.

NASCAR said it has launched an immediate investigation into the noose.

The series says it was “outraged” and said there is no place for racism in NASCAR.

On Twitter, Wallace said the “the despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and ow persistent we must be in the fight against racism.”

“As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you,'” he wrote.

"This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.

