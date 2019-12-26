TODAY |

'Non traditional' - Skiing great Lindsey Vonn asks hockey star boyfriend PK Subban to marry her on Christmas

Source:  1 NEWS

Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star PK Subban.

Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban. Source: Instagram/Lindsey Vonn

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes," Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. “Yes (bashful emoji)! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!"

The former ski racer closed the tweet with the hashtags “MerryChristmas" and “equality."

Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban with the ring, with the couple wearing matching striped pajamas in front of a Christmas tree with three dogs in the foreground. She also posted a close-up of Subban flashing the ring, with the words “drip drip” and a blue teardrop.

Vonn also said on social media in August that they were engaged.

The 35-year-old Vonn recently retired from a skiing career that included three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.

The 30-year-old Subban and won the 2013 Norris Trophy with Montreal as the NHL's top defenseman. He was traded to New Jersey from Nashville.

Vonn had a high-profile relationship with Tiger Woods. She previously was married to former ski racer Thomas Vonn, and kept his last name after they separated.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors stun the Rockets on Christmas Day to win their third straight
2
Live: Black Caps strike after de Grandhomme removes Labuschagne
3
Ben Stokes' father Ged in 'critical condition' in South African hospital
4
'What a legend' - Ross Taylor given Christmas gift to remember ahead of Boxing Day Test
5
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Philadelphia Eagles deny Dallas division crown as pressure mounts on Cowboys coach

San Francisco 49ers fight through tragedy to beat LA Rams in NFL

Auckland Tuatara player taken to hospital after being hit in head by fastball as team complete clean sweep over Sydney

Watch: Fallon Sherrock continues historic run at Darts World Champs after eliminating opponent with bullseye