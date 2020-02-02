'Nobody is to blame' - NFL scrambles as Titans v Steelers is postponed due to Covid

The NFL is in damage control after being forced to postpone Monday's clash between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Four Titans players and five staff members have returned positive tests, days after the team shut its training facilities down in the hope of containing the virus.

In a statement says the NFL it wants to "allow additional time for further daily Covid-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel."

The Titans players who have tested positive are starting nose tackle DaQuan Jones, long-snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel says he expects his team will be able to train again before next week's game which in theory officials say will be played mid-next week.

"I know there's going to be a lot of questions about the game and about who's to blame and where it started. Nobody's to blame. We're in a pandemic," Vrabel said.

"This is a very unfortunate situation, but one that we're confident that we will be able to handle safely with the football team and the players' best interests in mind."

It comes as the NFL doubles down on warning coaches who don't wear face masks on the sidelines of matches.

Coaches who fail to do so risk fines, suspensions and loss of draft picks.