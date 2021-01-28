TODAY |

'No plan' - Olympics organisers fully focussed on delivering Tokyo games

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The International Olympic Committee says it's fully focussed on delivering the Tokyo Olympics in July and says it has the backing of it's 206 nation members.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, left, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. Source: Associated Press

The IOC conducted an executive board meeting this morning remotely with members, discussing issues including the safety of athletes, workers and spectators.

IOC President Thomas Bach said all stakeholders, including the Japanese Government were determined in making their July 24 start date.

He said organisers are "learning everyday" and working closer to making the games happen.

"This fight against the virus is a tough one, but we are fighting this fight for and like Olympic athletes."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Thomas Bach, the IOC’s president’ told fellow members to prepare for an extraordinary Olympics. Source: Breakfast

"This means with full determination, with a will to win, with hard work every day, and with all the physical and mental strength that we can have."

Bach also reiterated that there is no "Plan B" and said talk of relocating the events or cancellation was hurting athletes.

"We are not speculating whether the Games are taking place, we are working how the Games will take place," he said.

The IOC President also spoke on athlete vaccinations and said priority should be given to health workers and vulnerable people.

"We have always made it clear that we are not in favour of athletes jumping the queue, in the first lines must be the high risk groups and health care works, the people who keep our society alive."

Bach also called for "patience and understanding" and said the IOC is releasing it's own Covid-19 safety "playbooks for the Games".

"The athletes, everyone can trust that we are providing the facts and our planned counter measures as the situation develops," Bach said.

Victor Waters
