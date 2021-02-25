'No one owns the silver fern' - Kiwi UFC trainer fires shots at NZ Rugby over right to wear symbol

Top Kiwi MMA gym City Kickboxing has thrown a verbal jab NZ Rugby's way over the right of UFC fighters to wear the silver fern on the global stage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Before a press conference in Auckland today, CKB founder and top MMA trainer Eugene Bareman said he wanted to get an issue "out of the way" - he and his fighters want to wear the silver fern when they enter the octagon but have been told they can’t.

“The UFC is stopping us from using the silver fern because they have been contacted by the All Blacks and asked not to use it because it has been trademarked,” Bareman said.

“We represent our country with pride. No one owns the silver fern… everybody who represents our country internationally earns the right, especially my guys, and obviously I'm biased, to represent their country and where that symbol.

“It's a symbol of national pride and of national importance.”

1 NEWS has contacted NZR and UFC for comment.

Bareman said his fighters – which include UFC middleweight champion and Nigerian-born Kiwi Israel Adesanya – have just as much right to wear the fern as the All Blacks do and backed up his argument with photos of rugby great Richie McCaw.

“Here he is again, the great himself, bloody and bruised in battle, representing our country like he always has as captain from a very young man.

”Now look, here's some of our guys, doing the same thing,” Bareman added, showing photos of his own fighters. “It's probably worse, wouldn't you agree? Here's one of them in hospital straight after the fight.

“Here's us, being proud of our country, we're proud to represent our country, and every opportunity we get, we try and represent our country.”

Bareman and the rest of the crew in a CKB fighter’s corner at UFC events have worn jumpers that have a New Zealand logo on the right sleeve.

The golden logo features a silver fern and the letters ‘NZ’ inside an octagon.

However, Bareman said that logo may no longer be there unless he takes a stand.

“The UFC called me up and said we're changing the symbol. They said 'how it's going, Eugene?' It's great day, we're just going to change that symbol on your sleeves that you wear out to battle.

"We wear it on our uniform, we wear it with great pride, and it doesn't matter whether you were born in Nigeria or Samoa, it doesn't matter where you come from.

“It's very important to us. It's something that we represent.

”The All Blacks don't own the silver fern, they cannot stop us from wearing it, we're going to wear it regardless.

“Richie McCaw could walk in here today with his band of lawyers, and try and stop us, and I would like to see him try.

“It's not going to happen.”

Bareman admitted he didn't know where the fern used in his team's logo had come from and it could be a copy of the one used by the All Blacks but regardless, his team will continue to wear a silver fern when they enter arenas.

"We represent the country with just as much honour, just as much pride as they do. This is something we are very passionate about and we are not going to walk without the silver fern - trademark, copyright or nothing.

"The All Blacks need to contact me if we're in some sort of breach, talk it out with me and we'll figure this out."