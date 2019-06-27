No more Mr Nice Guy: Joseph Parker eager to become world champion again, looking to put on a show against Alex Leapai

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has fired a warning shot to his upcoming opponent Alex Leapai, saying he's about to face the new and improved Parker.

The 27-year-old said after losing his WBO heavyweight title and being dropped for the first time by British fighter Dillian Whyte, he is hungrier than ever to climb back to the top.

"I want this way more than I have ever wanted it before. You know I want to be champion again, I want to be unified champion," Parker told Boxing Social.

"I'm doing everything right now, it took me a long time to realise that it is important to train when I'm home.

Source: 1 NEWS

"I have a lot of drive and I'm motivated, and I have the right people around me."

Parker suffered his first professional loss to former WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua last April in Cardiff, losing their bout by unanimous decision.

In his next fight Parker took on Whyte in London in July, he was dropped for the first time in his professional boxing career and went on to lose to Whyte by unanimous decision.

"Since that fight with Dillian Whyte, I think Kevin [Barry - trainer] implemented a few things in camp which I feel have changed that nice person in the ring into a little bit more - nasty.

"Well not so much nasty but a bit more aggressive and a person that wants to show everyone that you can be nice outside of the ring, but you can be a beast inside."

Parker managed to floor Whyte in the 12th round, but couldn't muster the energy to finish him off in the final 20 seconds of the fight as Whyte held on to get the victory.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I think from now on it will be a different story and people will see the difference.

"Listen I would love a rematch with Dillian Whyte anytime, I believe I can still mix it up with all the top heavyweights in the world."

Parker made his way back into the winner's circle in Christchurch in December of 2018, knocking out American fighter Alexander Flores in the third round.

"I know the position where we are at, at the moment. We are not in the position to challenge the champions, but I think we are in a position to rebuild.

"Rebuild and get back to the top as fast as we can. Those losses have definitely helped in many ways, I think it has made me a better fighter, better at training."