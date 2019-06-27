TODAY |

No more Mr Nice Guy: Joseph Parker eager to become world champion again, looking to put on a show against Alex Leapai

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing

Kiwi heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has fired a warning shot to his upcoming opponent Alex Leapai, saying he's about to face the new and improved Parker.

The 27-year-old said after losing his WBO heavyweight title and being dropped for the first time by British fighter Dillian Whyte, he is hungrier than ever to climb back to the top.

"I want this way more than I have ever wanted it before. You know I want to be champion again, I want to be unified champion," Parker told Boxing Social.

"I'm doing everything right now, it took me a long time to realise that it is important to train when I'm home.

The Kiwi lost his WBO title to the Brit last year.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I have a lot of drive and I'm motivated, and I have the right people around me." 

Parker suffered his first professional loss to former WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua last April in Cardiff, losing their bout by unanimous decision.

In his next fight Parker took on Whyte in London in July, he was dropped for the first time in his professional boxing career and went on to lose to Whyte by unanimous decision.

"Since that fight with Dillian Whyte, I think Kevin [Barry - trainer] implemented a few things in camp which I feel have changed that nice person in the ring into a little bit more - nasty.

"Well not so much nasty but a bit more aggressive and a person that wants to show everyone that you can be nice outside of the ring, but you can be a beast inside."

Parker managed to floor Whyte in the 12th round, but couldn't muster the energy to finish him off in the final 20 seconds of the fight as Whyte held on to get the victory.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Samoan-Kiwi heavyweight boxer says the heavyweight division right now is "exciting." Source: 1 NEWS

"I think from now on it will be a different story and people will see the difference.

"Listen I would love a rematch with Dillian Whyte anytime, I believe I can still mix it up with all the top heavyweights in the world."

Parker made his way back into the winner's circle in Christchurch in December of 2018, knocking out American fighter Alexander Flores in the third round.

"I know the position where we are at, at the moment. We are not in the position to challenge the champions, but I think we are in a position to rebuild.

"Rebuild and get back to the top as fast as we can. Those losses have definitely helped in many ways, I think it has made me a better fighter, better at training."

Parker and Leapai will square off on June 30 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Parker's trainer Kevin Barry has been trying to harness Parker's aggressive side for his bout with fellow Samoan Alex Leapai this Sunday in Rhode Island. Source: YouTube/ Boxing Social
More From
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
Boxing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.
Israel Folau's legal fund tops $2 million as he takes on Rugby Australia
2
Tua said former foe Cameron visited him during his eight days of getting his traditional Samoan tattoo.
'It's the only world title that matters' - David Tua on receiving Samoan tatau, friendship with Shane Cameron
3
It went right down to the wire with Pakistan reaching their target with five balls remaining in their ODI in Birmingham.
Black Caps slump to first loss of Cricket World Cup as Pakistan claims six-wicket victory
4
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
5
The New Zealand men’s side ran out big winners in their international debut.
New Zealand men's netball team thrash Fiji in international debut
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:33
Tua said former foe Cameron visited him during his eight days of getting his traditional Samoan tattoo.

'It's the only world title that matters' - David Tua on receiving Samoan tatau, friendship with Shane Cameron
FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 05: (L-R) Valentine Holmes #39, DeAngelo Henderson #32, and Trenton Cannon #40 of the New York Jets performing drills during day two of mandatory minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 5, 2019 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

'He's an intelligent guy' - NY Jets coach praises former NRL star Valentine Holmes
01:06
The Mexican heavyweight champion said his family was a huge motivation when he fought Anthony Joshua.

'I messed up a lot of her cars' - Andy Ruiz Jr gifts mum new ride after world title triumph
02:13
Glenn Sutton is headed for the California desert to try and complete the feat in less than 48 hours.

Dunedin man aiming to break Kiwi record at Death Valley ultra-marathon