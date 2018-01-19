'I no longer find the joy in the early mornings' - Kiwi Olympic swimmer Matt Hutchins retires, aged 23

New Zealand Olympic swimmer Matt Hutchins has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 23.

Matt Hutchins of New Zealand competes in the Men's 400m Freestyle Heats on Day 1 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Source: Photosport

Hutchins, who was 19th-fastest in the men's 400m freestyle at the Rio Olympics, says his commitment is no longer where it should be.

"The idea that swimming will no longer take up every part of my life is new to me," he said of a 10-year career which included four years on a scholarship at the University of Wisconsin.

"However, it has reached a point where I no longer find the joy in the early mornings and the overall grind of training and competition."

Hutchins is a national record-holder who won four freestyle titles at last year's national championships.