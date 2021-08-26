Nicole Murray's parents proud of Tokyo performance

Cyclist Nicole Murray may have missed out on a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics but her parents are still proud.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Murray placed fourth in the women's C5 3000-metre individual pursuit.

Speaking to Breakfast from Te Awamutu, parents Andrew and Susan Murray described the race as "pretty intense" and "really, really exciting" to watch.

Chatting to her after the race, Andrew said his daughter was "shattered" but happy with what she had been able to achieve.

"She felt she had done some big things out on the track against some very tough opponents."

Mum Susan said although Murray was a "little disappointed" her performance in Tokyo was not her personal best time, she wanted to give her a hug for getting to where she is.

"If I know my Nicole, I think she’s got a steely determination to come back and carry on with this journey," dad Andrew said.