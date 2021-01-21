Nick Willis selected for fifth Olympics after nervous wait

The nervous wait for two-time Olympic medalist Nick Willis is over with the middle-distance runner claiming the 45th and final qualifying spot for the 1500 metres at the Tokyo Games.

Nick Willis. Source: 1 NEWS

Willis was in limbo after failing to achieve the qualifying time, but was in line for a record fifth Olympics on his world ranking.

The 38-year-old claimed the spot after two higher ranked runners pulled out of Tokyo, meaning he will become the first New Zealand male to compete at a fifth Olympics in track and field.

He shares the milestone with fellow athletics veteran Dame Valerie Adams who will be attending her fifth Olympics in the shot put.