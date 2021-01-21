Nick Willis selected for fifth Olympics after nervous wait

The nervous wait for two-time Olympic medalist Nick Willis is over with the middle-distance runner claiming the 45th and final qualifying spot for the 1500 metres at the Tokyo Games.
Willis was in limbo after failing to achieve the qualifying time, but was in line for a record fifth Olympics on his world ranking.
The 38-year-old claimed the spot after two higher ranked runners pulled out of Tokyo, meaning he will become the first New Zealand male to compete at a fifth Olympics in track and field.
He shares the milestone with fellow athletics veteran Dame Valerie Adams who will be attending her fifth Olympics in the shot put.
Willis will join fellow New Zealander Sam Tanner in the 1500 metre field in Tokyo with his place set to be officially ratified in the next couple of days.