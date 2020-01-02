TODAY |

Nick Kyrgios leads Australian sporting stars in bushfire fundraising effort

Source:  AAP

Nick Kyrgios has kicked off a flood of donations to the bushfire effort from sporting names around Australia, including NBL star LaMelo Ball.

Kyrgios floated the idea of a charity tennis exhibition match and followed that up by pledging $200 for each ace he serves across the Australian summer of tennis.

Fellow Australian players Alex de Minaur and John Millman also vowed to donate money from their aces while Tennis Australia is set to announce a "number of initiatives".

NBA-bound American Ball, who plays for the Illawarra Hawks, pledged to donate one month of his NBL salary to help victims of the devastating fires.

"It's sad to see what is happening on the south coast of Australia," Ball said in a statement.

"People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out."

Big Bash League captains, Brisbane Heat's Chris Lynn and Melbourne Stars' Glenn Maxwell, have both pledged $250 for each six they hit in the competition.

"It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country," Lynn tweeted.

Australia's cricketers will also auction off signed shirts from the Boxing Day Test.

