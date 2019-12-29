NHL rookie has surgery to repair artery and wrist tendons severed by skate

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Ilya Mikheyev had surgery to repair an artery and wrist tendons that were severed by a skate during a game against the New Jersey Devils.

He is expected to make a full recovery but there will be a better timeline for his return in three months. He is to remain at University Hospital in Newark for monitoring before returning to Toronto.

Mikheyev left the ice yesterday during the third period of Toronto’s 5-4 overtime victory. He was cut by the skate of New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and taken to the hospital with what the team called a "significant laceration."