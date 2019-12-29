TODAY |

NHL rookie has surgery to repair artery and wrist tendons severed by skate

Source:  Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Ilya Mikheyev had surgery to repair an artery and wrist tendons that were severed by a skate during a game against the New Jersey Devils.

The Toronto Maple Leafs player left the ice during the third period of Toronto’s 5-4 overtime victory over the New Jersey Devils yesterday. Source: SKY

He is expected to make a full recovery but there will be a better timeline for his return in three months. He is to remain at University Hospital in Newark for monitoring before returning to Toronto.

Mikheyev left the ice yesterday during the third period of Toronto’s 5-4 overtime victory. He was cut by the skate of New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and taken to the hospital with what the team called a "significant laceration."

Mikheyev scored his eighth goal of the year in the game. The 25-year-old forward has 23 points in 39 games this season.

