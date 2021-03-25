NHL referee banned after being caught favouring one team

A ice hockey referee for the NHL has been banned after he was caught on a TV microphone saying he wanted to give a team a penalty, an incident that put the notion of "make-up" calls squarely in the spotlight.

Tim Peel's career as an NHL referee is over after his voice was picked up by a TV microphone saying he wanted to call a penalty against the Nashville Predators. Source: Associated Press

The NHL announced today that Tim Peel's career as a league referee was over.

The 54-year-old Peel had planned to retire next month, but his early exit sparked discussion across the league about the approach and mindset of officials tracking the games.

The NHL determined it was Peel's voice on the TV broadcast after a minor tripping penalty was issued five minutes into the second period of a game between the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings.

“It wasn't much, but I wanted to get a (expletive) penalty against Nashville early in the,” the unidentified official was heard saying before the audio cut off. Peel worked the game with referee Kelly Sutherland.

NHL vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell said “nothing is more important than ensuring the integrity of our game" and that Peel's conduct "is in direct contradiction to the adherence to that cornerstone principle that we demand from our officials and that of our fans, players, coaches and all those associated with our game expect and deserve.”