NHL coach walks out on Washington Capitals less than two weeks after guiding team to Stanley Cup glory

Less than two weeks after lifting the Stanley Cup, Barry Trotz is a free agent and the Washington Capitals are looking for a new coach.

Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz

Trotz stepped down as Capitals coach yesterday after a contract dispute over salary and term that leaves the newly minted Stanley Cup champions without a coach with the draft and free agency fast approaching.

General manager Brian MacLellan said the Capitals accepted Trotz's resignation after they were unable to agree on terms on a new contract.

Winning the Cup less than two weeks ago triggered a two-year extension for Trotz that would have given him a slight bump in salary to just over $2 million, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the extension.

"His representative wants to take advantage of Barry's experience and Stanley Cup win and was trying to negotiate a deal that compensates him as one of the better coaches in the league, top four or five coaches," MacLellan said at a news conference in Arlington, Virginia.

"I think the five-year term is probably a sticking point. You have a coach that's been here four years, you do another five, that's nine years. There's not many coaches that have that lasting ability. It's a long time and it's a lot of money to be committing to a coach."

Toronto's Mike Babcock makes the most at $6.25 million on an eight-year deal after coaching Detroit for 10 seasons, Chicago's Joel Quenneville is next at $6 million entering his ninth full season with the Blackhawks and Montreal's Claude Julien brings in $5 million after coaching Boston for nine-plus seasons.

All three have won the Cup like Trotz, including Quenneville three times.

If Trotz was paid among the top five, it would have put him in the $4 million-plus range annually — a price the Capitals have not been willing to pay for coaches.

"After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am officially announcing my resignation," Trotz said. "When I came to Washington four years ago we had one goal in mind and that was to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation's capital.

"We had an incredible run this season culminating with our players and staff achieving our goal and sharing the excitement with our fans."

Trotz had his fingerprints all over this championship, pushing all the right buttons by putting goaltender Braden Holtby back in net early in the first round and making the correct lineup decisions throughout the playoffs. He was also a popular coach with his players, helping playoff hero Devante Smith-Pelly and others find their stride.

"He changed this team with family mentality," top-line winger Tom Wilson said last week. "He did a really good job of creating that team atmosphere. You look three or four years back, there was a lot of skill on this team, but there wasn't really that team mentality and you can never take that away from what that did for this locker room."

Despite his contract situation, Trotz appeared relaxed throughout the postseason, even as Washington vanquished playoff nemesis Pittsburgh. After the Capitals trailed in all four series and came back to win the Stanley Cup, Trotz told fans at the victory parade last week: "We're going to do it again!"

Instead, Trotz is looking at the next stop in his career and the Capitals are looking for a new coach.

