NFL wrecking ball Derrick ‘King’ Henry humiliates another NFL defender with brutal fend

Another Monday morning in the NFL, another victim of wrecking ball Derrick ‘King’ Henry.

Your playlist will load after this ad

This time it was Detroit Lions cornerback Alexander Myers who came off a distant second best while trying to take down the 108kg, 1.91m Titans running back.

Video of Henry’s run shows him cut to the outside on the left before unleashing a right arm fend — or stiff arm in NFL vernacular — to throw Myers to the ground.

The 88kg Lions defensive back joins a list of Henry victims, including Buffalo cornerback Josh Norman.

Despite ‘King’ Henry collecting victims on an almost weekly basis, he might have to give the title of season’s best fend to Browns running back Nick Chubb for his effort on 107kg Eagles defensive end Joe Ostman.