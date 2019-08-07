NFL star's pre-season blisters appears to actually be frostbite caused by lack of footwear

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown appears to have been caught fibbing, with blisters on his feet actually a case of frostbite.

Brown, 31, made headlines last week after posting images of what appeared to be heavily blistered feet, missing a large chunk of his side's pre-season training camp.

However, according to Pro Football Talk host Chris Simms, Brown's symptoms would appear to resemble frostbite, revealed to be the after-effect of using a cryotherapy machine without appropriate footwear.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters that Brown is away from the team "gathering information" on his feet, and that he wouldn't discuss the matter further.