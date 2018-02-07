NFL star discovers home was robbed while he was away losing in Super Bowl

Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.

New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52. Source: Associated Press

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker confirmed today that his department is investigating a burglary at Gronkowski's home.

He said officers responded to the home just after 6pm Monday local time - a day after the Super Bowl.

Baker said "out of respect for Mr. Gronkowski's privacy and because this is an active and dynamic criminal investigation we're not going to be releasing any information right now about what was stolen and whether any suspects exist".

But according to a Broadcastify.com recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch, a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possible guns" were taken.