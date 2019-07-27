TODAY |

NFL star arrives at training camp in hot air balloon using Trump, Muhammad Ali lines

NFL superstar Antonio Brown may have arrived at his first Raiders’ training camp in Napa Valley in a hot air balloon.

But his performance after arriving was more lead balloon as he was then placed on the non-football injury list to open training camp.

The arrival of the famously flashy wide receiver, who moved to Oakland from the Pittsburgh Steelers this off-season, was filmed and then put on his social media account.

In the video he uses lines from Donald Trump and Muhammad Ali.

“The reason we there and putting their hand in the pile, you know to make the Raiders great again,” Brown tells the cameras.

After touching down Brown then says: “Raider Nation, I’m here in Napa, it’s time to get to work baby, float like a butterfly, sting like A-B.”

In a take off of the line made famous by Ali.

Antonio Brown was then placed on the non-football injury list to open training camp.
